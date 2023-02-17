George Soros — the scout who defies categorisation

Sandeep Dikshit

George Soros is unstoppable with his opinions about the high and mighty, especially the autocratic. In his own words, his extraordinary success in the financial markets has given him a greater degree of independence than most other people. “This allows me to take a stand on controversial issues: in fact it obliges me to do so,’’ he once said.

Call his views in support of promoting democracy as a result of his rough childhood or the thin edge of the Western wedge in prying open countries with alternate governance systems. But there are no two views that one of the world’s wealthiest man is among the most generous. According to Soros’ website, “he has given away more than $32 billion of his personal fortune” to fund his pet obsession—the Open Society Foundations—in over 100 countries to support individuals and organisations “fighting for freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality.’’

But that is not how the countries targeted by Soros view him—especially China, Russia and Turkiye, whose Presidents have often been the butt of his criticism. There are many who ascribe his biggest financial caper—the shorting of the Bank of England in 1992—as not the work of a profit-hungry cardsharp alone. Soros brought the Bank of England to its knees and made a profit of $1 billion in the bargain, many believe, in concert with the American Deep State which wanted to show London who was the boss due to then PM John Major’s reluctance to walk in step.

This is not the first time George Soros has criticised PM Modi. Three years earlier, he spoke about “the biggest and most frightening setback” in India where Modi was “creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.’ For reasons unclear, New Delhi’s reaction at that time was subdued.

Though Soros has been at the centre of commentaries alleging that his insistence on promoting Western democracy is a thinly-disguised maneuver at identifying figureheads to stir dissatisfaction and effect regime change, several of his philanthropic initiatives defy easy categorisation. During extreme racism in South Africa, supported by Western capitals at that time, Soros provided scholarships to its black citizens. He also supports the promotion of medical marijuana and same-sex marriages.

Soros made his billions from dabbling in hedge funds, the most cut-throat end of making money from financial instruments. For a Jew who escaped the clutches of Hitler by purchasing forged identity papers and then recouped his family’s lost fortunes, his evangelist insistence on the promotion of democracy has fallen on many receptive ears. But it has also been reviled by those who see it as a charade with the ultimate aim being to instal pro-Western elements in power.