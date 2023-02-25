PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held wide-ranging talks on Saturday with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

The talks took place hours after Scholz arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Earlier, Modi received Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz's visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.

"PM @narendramodi welcomes @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. Focus of the talks will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic partnership, and forging closer ties in defence," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

The Modi-Scholz talks began at around 11.50am.

Ahead of the discussions between the two leaders, officials said the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations.

They said the talks would also focus on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies.