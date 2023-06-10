Germany, India to join hands for agro-ecological initiatives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

After a successful visit by the German Defence Minister, who inked a $5.2-billion contract to build submarines in India, his colleague and Development Minister Svenja Schulze has arrived here to discuss cooperation in global food security, energy transition and efforts to clean up rivers.

In an indirect reference to Punjab and Haryana, the minister said, “India has learned the painful lesson that agro-ecological approaches are better in the long run for the soil and small farmers. Last year, India put a focus on agro-ecological approaches in order to be less dependent on fossil-based fertilisers or expensive pesticides. This includes growing millet, which is more climate-resistant than other types of cereals. We want to share this knowledge in the future with other partners in places like Africa,” she said.

“The support going to India for this cooperation is about one billion euros,” she said.

She is here to attend the meeting of the G20 development ministers in Varanasi on June 11 and 12.