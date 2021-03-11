Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Two days after declining a role as the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee chief, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on the newly-elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Vice-President’s Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and shared their pictures.

Dhankhar took over as the Vice-President on August 11.

A former Rajya Sabha member Azad, who is the seniormost leader of the Congress G 23 camp, which advocates stringent overhaul to revive the party, stunned the leaders recently by refusing the J&K role.

Meanwhile, the G 23 is learnt to be regrouping ahead of the commencement of internal party elections. The Congress president’s election is scheduled between August 21 and September 20 as per the current schedule.