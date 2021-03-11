Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, August 18
Two days after declining a role as the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee chief, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on the newly-elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The Vice-President’s Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and shared their pictures.
Dhankhar took over as the Vice-President on August 11.
A former Rajya Sabha member Azad, who is the seniormost leader of the Congress G 23 camp, which advocates stringent overhaul to revive the party, stunned the leaders recently by refusing the J&K role.
Meanwhile, the G 23 is learnt to be regrouping ahead of the commencement of internal party elections. The Congress president’s election is scheduled between August 21 and September 20 as per the current schedule.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vigilance Bureau arrests former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Second minister from the previous Congress regime to have be...
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over 2 years of delay due to Covid curbs
Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are r...
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Committee on MSP sets up four sub-groups to discuss key issues; SKM remains absent
Also discusses ways to ‘change’ crop patterns and to make MS...
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...