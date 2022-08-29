 Ghulam Nabi Azad has been tasked to slander Congress; by doing so he has diminished himself further, says Congress : The Tribune India

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been tasked to slander Congress; by doing so he has diminished himself further, says Congress

The party was reacting to the latest attack by Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been tasked to slander Congress; by doing so he has diminished himself further, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh. File photo

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

The Congress on Monday slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad for his latest attack on its top leadership, saying he had been tasked to "slander" the party and by doing so he diminished himself further.

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress three days after he quit the party, Azad said the party needed medicine for treating it which is being provided by compounders instead of doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right.

Speaking to reporters at his house here, Azad who quit the party on Friday, alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

Hitting back at Azad, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "After such a long career, courtesy the party he's been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Azad diminishes himself further."

"What's he afraid of that he's justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level?" he said on Twitter.

Azad on Friday had ended his five-decade association with the party, terming it "comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, had tried to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad’s DNA had been “Modi-fied” and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Diaspora

'This ain't India': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

3
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

4
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

5
Punjab

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

6
Nation

Jacqueline 'cooked up false story', enjoyed valuables given by 'conman' Sukesh: ED in latest charge sheet

7
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in Himachal Pradesh

9
Trending

Video: Kangana Ranaut had once called Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'; this was his 'joke' about her and Hrithik Roshan that left Katrina Kaif in splits

10
Delhi

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Punjab youth bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post
Trending

Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said MEA is in contact with ...

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim

The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia

The singer died on the spot in a three-vehicle collision in ...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Govt-run liquor shops open but with empty shelves in Delhi as old excise policy returns

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib