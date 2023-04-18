 Giani Zail Singh didn’t think of resigning over 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex diplomat-author KC Singh : The Tribune India

Giani Zail Singh didn’t think of resigning over 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex diplomat-author KC Singh

Was speaking here at the launch of the book, ‘The Indian President: An Insider's Account of the Zail Singh Years’

Giani Zail Singh didn’t think of resigning over 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex diplomat-author KC Singh

Giani Zail Singh’s daughter Dr Gurdeep Kaur with book author KC Singh during book launch in New Delhi on Monday. Video Grab



PTI

New Delhi, April 18

The thought of resigning as President over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots didn't cross the mind of Giani Zail Singh, claims author and former diplomat KC Singh who has penned a new book on his presidential days.

Speaking here at the launch of the book, “The Indian President: An Insider's Account of the Zail Singh Years”, KC Singh on Monday, while recalling those days, said the situation had led to a "degree of chaos".

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi's body was lying, foreigners were coming in and Rajiv Gandhi was yet to be in charge actively and Singh was performing multiple duties at that stage, he said.

"I don't think he ever thought of resigning after the riots, maybe the thought processed after 'Operation Bluestar' when he came back from Amritsar… .

"Look in real time I don't think anybody could make a determination as to how high the responsibility went and who all were involved. We still don't know, we can only assume that hierarchs were involved," said KC Singh, who was deputy secretary to Gaini Zail Singh during 1983–87.

Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed nationwide in violence following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh security guards - Beant Singh and Satwant Singh - on 31 October 1984.

Arguing that it was only "72 hours later" when the journalists came out with the stories of the massacre that the extent of what was happening became clear, Singh said traditionally riots are put down in 24 hours and it was difficult to imagine that the same won't happen in this case of the 1984 riots as well.

"He (Zail Singh) could only think that this is just chaos that is emanating. It will settle down... and the Army will be called in. Now, to imagine that the Army would be in slow march, I don't think the Commander-in-Chief will assume that. It is assumed that the Army will step in when the civilian order is disturbed," he explained.

Former minister of finance and external affairs Yashwant Sinha was the chief guest for the occasion.

Talking about the important role of the president in preserving, protecting and safeguarding the constitution of India, Sinha said in digital times, this role has become more defined.

“Nobody can deny that the President of India has a role to play in protecting the Constitution. We can't merely and at all times depend on the courts of law to do that, the courts will play their role after the President of India,” Sinha, who had unsuccessfully contested the presidential election in 2022, said.

He also praised the book and said he went through it with a great deal of interest as it brings out various facts and facets about the functioning of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Published by Harper Collins, "The Indian President" recounts how the guardrails painstakingly created by the first two presidents – Rajendra Prasad and S. Radhakrishnan – were partly resurrected by Zail Singh.

It also makes a compelling case for why the Zail Singh years are crucial to understanding both limits and possibilities of the country's highest office.

Giani Zail Singh, who was India's seventh president from 1982 to 1987, died in a road accident in December 1994 at the age of 78.  

 

#Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California's 'mini Punjab's' Sikh community where 'brothers are fighting against brothers'

2
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

3
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

4
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

5
Chandigarh

Mohali cops swoop down on Sector 89 house

6
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

7
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

8
Himachal

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

9
Nation

At 53K, Delhi-Kullu airfare soars sky-high

10
Punjab

AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia 'links'

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat government tell Supreme Court they may seek review of order on production of remission files of convicts

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages

Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...

Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP: Yogi Adityanath

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

Delhi excise scam: Court reserves verdict on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case for April 26

Delhi excise scam: Court reserves verdict on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case for April 26

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

Rahul’s day out! Congress leader visits old Delhi, Bengali market, tastes popular dishes

Delhi denies renewal of sales licence to Pernod Ricard; Royal Stag and Blenders Pride maker to challenge order

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away