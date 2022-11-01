Giridhar Aramane takes over as Defence Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, on Tuesday assumed charge as Defence Secretary.

He has been appointed as OSD in the Ministry of Defence on October 19. He succeeded Ajay Kumar as the Defence Secretary.

Before taking charge, Aramane laid a wreath at National War Memorial here and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

“We draw inspiration from these bravehearts and promise to work towards fulfilling their dream of making India a safe and prosperous country,” Aramane said during his visit to the National War Memorial.

In his 32 years of experience in the IAS, Aramane has held various important portfolios in the central government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government. Prior to his current assignment, Aramane was secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier, he was Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

During his stint with the Andhra Pradesh government, Aramane served as principal secretary in the Urban Development Department; managing director of AP State Finance Corporation and secretary (Finance Department).

He was the district magistrate of the districts of Chittoor and Khammam, respectively.

