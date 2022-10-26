Girl found injured in UP's Kannauj: Man booked for rape

Kannauj (UP), October 26
Days after a 12-year-old girl was found injured on the premises of a government guest house here, police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping her, according to officials.
The police said the FIR was registered on Tuesday, after a purported video of the incident surfaced on the Internet.
In the video, a policeman is seen carrying the injured girl to an autorickshaw to take her to the hospital while bystanders are recording videos on their mobile phones.
The security guard of the guest house had informed the police after he found the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain on Sunday.
On a complaint by the girl’s uncle, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.
“The police have identified the accused and attempts are on to arrest him,” Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh said on Wednesday.
“The condition of the girl, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is better,” he said.
On the girl’s treatment, Singh said about Rs 1 lakh is needed every day and her father could only deposit Rs 2.5 lakh. Later, Rs 7 lakh was collected with the help of locals.
The SP said the police will ensure the best treatment for the girl, who is not in a condition to give a statement yet.
The girl had gone out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her.
In the CCTV footage of the guest house, the minor was seen talking to a youth, according to police.
