 Go after big fish in drug trade, Sitharaman tells DRI officers : The Tribune India

Go after big fish in drug trade, Sitharaman tells DRI officers

Go after big fish in drug trade, Sitharaman tells DRI officers

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with DRI Bravery Award 2022 awardee Mishal Queenie D' Costa in New Delhi on Monday. PTI



New Delhi, December 5

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today exhorted officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to go after “big fish” and dismantle global drug syndicates by engaging their counterparts overseas.

Asking the officials to launch a crackdown against “big handlers” working behind such syndicates, the Finance Minister said it was their responsibility to ensure that smugglers do not outsmart authorities and evade the law.

Revenue intelligence officers should strive to bring each case to its logical end at the earliest possible time, Sitharaman said, adding that smugglers would certainly leave a trail and that should be used to reach the main handlers who are actually behind the operation.

Addressing an event here to mark the 65th foundation day of the DRI, the minister said, “You should make sure that you would not allow the smuggler to be smarter than you all... There is a need for us to work hard and to make sure the logical conclusion is not only for the fellow who was caught with a small sachet or a kg of cocaine, but who is sending mountains of it into this country, who actually can fund the mountain...,” she said.

The minister’s advice to the DRI, which is primarily involved in busting the illegal trade of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, gold, diamonds, counterfeit currency notes and other goods into the country, has come in the backdrop of huge drug seizures at Gujarat ports in recent months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

4
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

5
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

6
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

7
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

8
Trending

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

9
Brand Connect

Chemist Warehouse - Gold Coast Keto Australia Dark Truth You Need to Know

10
Punjab

Woman, along with 5-year-old son, 'jumps' into Sirhind canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP

Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...

Team Jai Ram may break 37-year jinx

Team Jai Ram may break 37-year jinx

PM chairs all-party meet on G-20, calls for Oppn support

PM chairs all-party meet on G-20, calls for Oppn support

Haryana may drop cases over farm, Jat quota stirs

Haryana may drop cases over farm, Jat quota stirs

HC takes note of Baddi fake drugs racket, issues notice to CS

HC takes note of Baddi fake drugs racket, issues notice to CS


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language