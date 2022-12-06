Go after big fish in drug trade, Sitharaman tells DRI officers

New Delhi, December 5

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today exhorted officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to go after “big fish” and dismantle global drug syndicates by engaging their counterparts overseas.

Asking the officials to launch a crackdown against “big handlers” working behind such syndicates, the Finance Minister said it was their responsibility to ensure that smugglers do not outsmart authorities and evade the law.

Revenue intelligence officers should strive to bring each case to its logical end at the earliest possible time, Sitharaman said, adding that smugglers would certainly leave a trail and that should be used to reach the main handlers who are actually behind the operation.

Addressing an event here to mark the 65th foundation day of the DRI, the minister said, “You should make sure that you would not allow the smuggler to be smarter than you all... There is a need for us to work hard and to make sure the logical conclusion is not only for the fellow who was caught with a small sachet or a kg of cocaine, but who is sending mountains of it into this country, who actually can fund the mountain...,” she said.

The minister’s advice to the DRI, which is primarily involved in busting the illegal trade of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, gold, diamonds, counterfeit currency notes and other goods into the country, has come in the backdrop of huge drug seizures at Gujarat ports in recent months.