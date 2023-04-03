'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s expected show of strength in Surat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The ruling BJP on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for going to Surat to appeal a lower court conviction order in full strength accompanied by top party brass and asked if this was an attempt to intimidate and pressure the judiciary and to further augment the hurt his defamatory remarks caused the OBCs.

“Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama,” Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said today.

He said, “What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. All courts in the country are immune from such tactics.”

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress for expecting special privileges for the Gandhis and asked why no show of strength was done when late PM PV Narasimha Rao suffered a sentence and lately when Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was jailed or when former UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu was jailed for defamation.

“Even within the Congress there are different standards for Gandhis and other leaders,” Patra said accusing Rahul Gandhi of resorting to theatrics to “exacerbate the insults heaped on OBCs and to exert pressure on the judiciary.”

Gandhi is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu and other seniors leaders.

The BJP said Gandhi was well within his right to go in appeal against a March order or a Surat court sentencing him for two years over defamatory remarks “How come all thieves have Modi surname” made in Karnataka’s Kolar in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Surat court stayed the sentence for thirty days allowing Gandhi to appeal.

However, under law Gandhi stands disqualified as Lok Sabha MP the moment he was convicted for an offence punishable with not less than two years.

Gandhi has, meanwhile, been disqualified and served a notice by Lok Sabha secretariat for eviction from his official bungalow in Delhi.

His disqualification can be reversed if he manages to secure a stay on his conviction.

Gandhi is to appear before a sessions court today.