‘Go back’ slogans, SP disrupts UP Governor Patel’s Address

PTI

Lucknow, February 20

The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s Budget session started on a stormy note on Monday with opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) disrupting Governor Anandiben Patel’s Address with “Rajyapal wapas jao” slogans.

The Governor continued her speech amid the rancorous slogan-shouting, and said the state government was moving on the path of good governance, security and development. An environment of peace and harmony was being ensured with the policy of zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption, she said.

Opposition members raised slogans such as ‘Governor, go back’ and ‘bulldozer-terrorism in Uttar Pradesh’

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav was seen carrying a placard that demanded a ‘caste census’ and equal rights to all

In her speech that lasted a little over an hour, she referred to the recent Global Investors Summit in Lucknow and various other achievements of the state government, welcomed by members of the ruling party, including CM Yogi Adityanath, by thumping of the table.

The SP’s protest was also backed by RLD, Congress and BSP members who stood in their place as the Governor read out the speech.

The Governor said the investors’ summit got encouraging response from the global business community and 19,058 proposals worth more than Rs 33.50 lakh crore were received which are likely to create more than 94 lakh employment opportunities.

Opposition members raised slogans such as “Governor, go back” and “bulldozer-terrorism in the state”. They also attacked the government over law and order, and threw barbs such as “dictatorship”.

Leader of Opposition in the House Akhilesh Yadav was seen carrying a placard that demanded a “caste census” and equal rights to all. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was seen sitting on the front row after the patch-up with nephew Akhilesh Yadav and being made the SP’s national general secretary.

Earlier in the day, SP MLAs led by Shivpal Singh Yadav staged a dharna on the Assembly premises, raising various issues, including that of farmers and law and order.