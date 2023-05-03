Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

New Delhi, May 2

In a major blow to its passengers, low-cost airline Go First has announced that all its flights will remain cancelled from May 3-5. The decision was communicated to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airlines and as per sources, a detailed report will be submitted soon to the civil aviation regulator.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Mumbai-based airline has also stopped taking bookings for the next two days.

Regulator issues show-cause notice Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Go First after the airline decided to cancel flights from May 3-5 amid a severe financial crunch. The airline has been asked to submit its response within 24 hours.

The move came after Go First, which has around 5,000 employees, filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as confirmed by its CEO Kaushik Khona. The airline is currently facing financial difficulties due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), which has led to the grounding of 28 planes.

In a statement, the airline said, “Go First is facing a financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced grounding of planes. The CEO has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.”

The sudden announcement has left many fliers disappointed and it remains to be seen what steps Go First takes to address its financial issues and how it compensates its passengers for the sudden cancellation of flights.

The passengers who had already booked their tickets with Go First have been expressing their outrage on different social media platforms. — Agencies