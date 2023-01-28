Go First airline fined Rs 10 lakh for leaving 55 flyers behind at Bengaluru airport

New Delhi, January 27
The DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Go First airline for leaving behind 55 flyers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9.
The regulator had issued a show-cause notice on the accountable manager of the airline as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their obligations.
