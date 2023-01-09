Goa-bound chartered flight from Moscow diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after bomb threat

Jamnagar, January 9
An incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar, a move which was triggered after Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat, officials said on Monday.
According to Jamnagar airport officials, the aircraft is under an isolation bay.
"Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Aircraft is under isolation bay," Airport officials told ANI.
According to the Jamnagar airport director, "Total 244 passengers onboard flight was landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation/security." All passengers were de-boarded.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. ()
