Goa Police seal Sonali Phogat’s locker, seize three diaries

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 2

The Goa Police, investigating the Sonali Phogat murder case, today seized three diaries and sealed a locker at her residence in Hisar. The two-member police team, staying in Hisar for the past three days, tried to open the digital locker and contacted Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan, who is in the custody of the police in Goa, by making a video phone call.

Sources said Sangwan, one of the two accused in the murder case, gave two passwords of the locker to the Goa Police, but these were found incorrect. Later, the police sealed the locker. Family members also tried to open the locker by using a password, but all efforts proved futile as none of the passwords was found correct. Phogat died in Goa on August 23.

#Hisar