Good infra vital for national security: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu graced the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh
She attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the state government at Itanagar on Monday
Murmu said Arunachal was an important state from the strategic and geographical point of view
She noted that good infrastructure was essential for national security and economic development
“The Centre has approved Rs 44,000 crore schemes for national highways in Arunachal,” Murmu said.
