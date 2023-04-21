Goods train derails in Tamil Nadu, rail traffic disrupted

Chennai, April 21
A goods train derailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Friday, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said.
The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains.
Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...