Google Doodle pays tribute to PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam film

New Delhi, February 10
Google marked the 120th birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema, by dedicating a doodle to her.
Rosy was born Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram and her passion for acting began at a young age.
According to Google, in an era when performing arts was discouraged in many sections of society, especially for women, Rosy broke barriers with her role in the Malayalam film ‘Vigathakumaran’ ('The Lost Child').
She played the character of Sarojini, a Nair woman, in the film. A Dalit woman essaying a Nair character enraged members of the Nair community.
As per reports, her home was burnt down by upper castes and she eloped, got married to lorry driver Kesavan Pillai and spent the rest of her life in Tamil Nadu as 'Rajammal'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...