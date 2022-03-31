Government asks telcos to withdraw Covid pre-call announcements, caller tunes

New Delhi, March 31
The Department of Telecom has asked telecom operators to withdraw all Covid pre-call announcements and caller tunes.
The telecom service providers have been playing the pre-call announcements and caller tunes related to coronavirus to spread awareness among citizens and to tell them about the precautions and vaccination to be taken during the pandemic.
In a circular dated March 29, DoT referred to the instructions that were issued for implementation of corona pre-call announcements and caller tunes to the operators.
“In this regard, the approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is received for withdrawal of the caller tunes with immediate effect,” it said.
Accordingly, the telecom service providers have been asked to withdraw all the corona pre-call announcements and caller tunes issued by DoT from time to time.
The government had earlier received representations that the audio clips have served their intended purpose and were delaying critical calls during emergencies.
