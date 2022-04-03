Government burdening farmers with price rise: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The Congress on Saturday said rising prices were digging holes in the pockets of common people and were the biggest challenge for the sustenance of citizens.

Addressing a press conference, party general secretary and AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reacted to yet another rise in the prices of petrol and diesel today, saying, “BJP’s new mantra is — electoral victory is the licence to loot.”

He cited the rise in prices of fuel, fertilisers and medicines to make his point.

“Price rise is now the biggest challenge to sustenance, as it is attacking the lives and livelihood of every household. The government is taxing 62 crore farmers by raising the price of DAP fertiliser by Rs 150 per bag. It is taking revenge for the ‘kisan andolan’ as the price of DAP bags of 50 kg has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,350 per bag, thus burdening the farmers,” he said.

‘Probe agencies acting at BJP’s behest’

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala today appealed to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and fellow judges to “exercise their duty under the Constitution and stop the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department from acting as political stooges of the BJP government”. Surjewala was reacting to CJI’s proposal of an umbrella body to bring all probe agencies under one roof. TNS