Government extends ceasefire pact with 3 Naga groups

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today said it had extended the ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for another year.

In an official statement it said, “The ceasefire agreements are in operation between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).”

The MHA further said the ceasefire agreements had been extended for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2023, to April 27, 2024, with the NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from April 18, 2023, to April 17, 2024, with the NSCN/K-Khango.These agreements were signed today.

On September 8, 2021, the Centre had signed a ceasefire pact with a faction of the Naga insurgent led by dreaded militant Niki Sumi, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head for allegedly killing 18 soldiers in Manipur in 2015. These groups are breakaway factions of the dominant NSCN-IM and NSCN-K.