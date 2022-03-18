Government land worth Rs 150 crore freed from grabbers in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha town

Niwari (MP), Mar 18
More than 100 hectares of government land worth over Rs 150 crore has been freed from clutches of the land mafia in Orchha, a tourist town in Madhya Pradesh Niwari district bordering Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.
The district administration has issued an order retaking possession of these land parcels, which were usurped by some people using fraudulent means and manipulating records, he said.
Collector Narendra Singh Suryavanshi issued the order on Thursday to get these tracts of land re-registered in government records.
“I have passed an order to retake tracts of land measuring more than 100 hectares and worth over Rs 150 crore and mutate them as that of government in official records,” Suryavanshi told PTI.
The collector said he passed the order after courts heard and disposed of cases related to these land parcels which were illegally occupied.
They included land given to tribals on lease by the government free of cost to support their livelihood, he said.
The collector asserted the drive against the land mafia will continue in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia
Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute re...
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN
Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...
Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says tests will no longer b...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence
Meets all senior police officers of Sangrur