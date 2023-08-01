Government launches digital crop survey in 12 states on pilot basis

New Delhi, August 1
The Centre has launched digital crop survey in 12 states on a pilot basis from kharif (summer-sown) season of this year for better sowing data collection.
“Government has launched pilot on Digital Crop Survey (DCS) in the 12 states from Kharif -2023,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
DCS reference application has been developed as an open source, open standard and inter operable public good, he said.
“Further, geo-referenced cadastral maps with Geographic Information System (GIS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) Technologies are used to ensure the farmland position,” Tomar said.
The 12 states selected for pilot on DCS are Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam and Telangana, the minister informed.
The states have been selected based on the preparedness in respect of pre-requisite criteria for DCS i.e. geo-referencing of village map and digitised Record of Right (RoR) with ownership extent.
The project aims “to create a single and verified source of truth about the crop sown data which is useful for accurate crop area estimation and development of various farmers centric solutions”, Tomar said.
In reply to a separate query, Tomar said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched Resourcesat -2A, Radar Imaging Satellite (RISAT) – 1A (Earth Observation Satellite-04) in polar orbits and Indian National Satellite (INSAT) 3D, INSAT-3DR in geostationary orbits.
These are aimed to provide data for enabling support for various agricultural activities such as assessing total area under cultivation, damage from natural calamities and disease attacks and agro-met services across the country.
That apart, he said the ISRO has proposed the launch of Resourcesat-3 & 3A medium resolution satellite with combined repitivity of 2 days; Resourcesat-3S & 3SA high resolution satellite with 4 days revisit capability; RISAT-1B can image day and night and all-weather conditions. RISAT-1B along with RISAT- 1A will cover same area by around 12 days; and INSAT – 3DS in geostationary orbit with coarse resolution and daily multiple imaging capability.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana death toll rises to 5 as fresh violence erupts in Gurugram; attack on VHP procession in Nuh was well-planned, says CM Khattar
Curfew imposed in Nuh, Section 144 imposed in some of adjoin...
It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP
Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann
Guv Banwarlal Purohit says government has so far not respond...
Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’
The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...