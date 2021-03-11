Government nod to 4G services in Naxal-affected areas

New Delhi, April 27

The government today approved a proposal of the Telecom Ministry to upgrade BSNL-run 2G mobile towers to 4G in Naxal-hit areas at a cost of Rs 2,426.39 crore.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while briefing media about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, said, “The project is spread across Naxal-affected area in 10 states and the task has been assigned to the state-owned telecom firm BSNL. We have 4G here, but LWE (left wing extremism) areas have 2G connectivity. To provide 4G in place of 2G facility, the Cabinet approved Rs 2,426 crore to upgrade 2,542 mobile towers from 2G to 4G. All these towers are in Naxal affected areas,” Thakur said. He said indigenously developed core network, radio network and telecom equipment would be used to upgrade the mobile towers to 4G.

Rs 820 crore for India Post Payments Bank

The government on Wednesday said it has taken a decision to infuse additional fund to the tune Rs 820 crore into India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for the purpose expanding its services to all post offices across the country.