Government notifies appointment of four HC Chief Justices

New Delhi, July 19
The Centre today notified the appointment of the chief justices of the high courts of Kerala, Orissa, Telangana and Gujarat.
Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced it in the evening. Gujarat HC Acting CJ Ashish J Desai has been appointed the CJ of the Kerala HC while Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad HC will be the CJ of the Gujarat HC. Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka HC has been appointed the CJ of the Telangana HC while Orissa HC judge Subhasis Talapatra will be the CJ of the Orissa HC after the retirement of incumbent Justice S Muralidhar on August 7. On July 5, the SC Collegium had recommended these appointments. The government has also notified the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy from the Chhattisgarh HC to the Telangana HC.
