Government notifies norms for green hydrogen

New Delhi, August 19
In a significant move on the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Centre has notified the Green Hydrogen Standard for India. It outlines emission thresholds that must be met for the hydrogen produced to be classified as ‘green’ (produced from renewable sources).
Green hydrogen must have a well-to-gate emission (including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen) of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent / kg H2.
