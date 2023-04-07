Government okays space policy, new formula to check gas prices

New Delhi, April 6
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today okayed a new gas pricing formula to reduce the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). It also okayed a new space policy laying down roles of various private and public entities, besides setting up of a Rs 2,600 crore Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced the new gas pricing policy, saying domestic and industrial users of PNG would see a 10 per cent reduction in pricing.
