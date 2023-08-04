Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 3

After 11 days of impasse in Parliament over the structure of the Manipur violence debate, signs of a thaw, though still weak, appeared on Thursday, with the Opposition and the government discussing a middle path to break the stalemate.

The formula proposed by INDIA alliance veterans at a meeting with Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi relates to their climbdown from the current insistence to discuss Manipur under Rule 267, which entails the suspension of entire business to debate a matter. Sources said the Opposition has offered to discuss Manipur under Rule 167, which covers issues of public interest and which has in the past been invoked to debate crucial yet controversial subjects. A key condition of the new formulation, however, is the agreement of both sides on the draft of the motion under Rule 167.

“The ball is now in the government’s court,” an Opposition source said, still insistent that PM Narendra Modi should reply to the Manipur debate. Sources cited past instances when Rule 167 was invoked to find a middle path. On May 6, 2002, the Rajya Sabha had discussed a motion moved by Congress MP Arjun Singh on violence in Gujarat. After Singh moved the mutually drafted motion, Leader of Opposition in RS Manmohan Singh spoke and was followed by then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and then Home Minister LK Advani. “In the end Arjun Singh replied to the motion, which was unanimously adopted without the need for any voting,” an Opposition leader said.

On August 4, 2010, then Leader of Opposition in RS Arun Jaitley moved a motion under Rule 167, expressing concerns over inflation. Then Finance Minister P Chidambaram replied to it and it was adopted.

“INDIA parties have offered a middle path to the leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the government agrees,” Congress chief whip in RS Jairam Ramesh said.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien said: “The Opposition does not stand on ego and Manipur needs healing.”

The Union ministers noted that for 11 days, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar kept offering to start the debate under Rule 176, but the Opposition posed roadblocks.

