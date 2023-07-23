Government party to 6.3 lakh court cases across India; Finance department tops list with 1.79 lakh cases

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 23

With 1,79,464 cases pending, Finance tops the list of litigating departments of the Government which is party to more than 6.3 lakh cases in various courts across India.

In a written reply to a question from Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Government spent more than Rs 272 crore in the last five years on 6,36,605 cases it’s party to.

Among the government departments having the maximum number of cases, Finance is followed by Railways (1,10,245 cases), Defence (87,543 cases), Labour and Employment (80,117 cases) and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (24,812 cases), the reply revealed.

The Law Ministry informed Parliament that Parliamentary Affairs had only five—the lowest number of cases pending, followed by Panchayati Raj (14 cases), Development of North Eastern Region (27 cases), Jal Shakti (42 cases) and Food Processing Industries (61 cases).

The information given by Meghwal was based on the data compiled by Legal Information Management & Briefing System (LIMBS) portal of the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Government incurred an expenditure of Rs 50.85 crore on litigation during the financial year 2018-19, followed by Rs 60.40 crore in 2019-20, Rs 58.01 crore in 2020-21, Rs 48.37 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 54.35 crore in 2022-23, the Law Minister’s reply stated.

On the issue of the National Litigation Policy, Meghwal said it’s yet to be finalised.

Top 10 Departments with highest number of cases

Finance: 1,79,464 cases

Railways: 1,10,245 cases

Defence: 87,543 cases

Labour and Employment: 80,117 cases

C&AG of India: 24,812 cases

Home Affairs: 23,012 cases

Communication (Dop): 20,701 cases

Education: 17,214 cases

Road Transport & Highways: 14,628

Corporate Affairs: 10426

Top 10 Departments with lowest number of cases

Parliamentary Affairs: 5

Panchayati Raj: 14

Development of North Eastern Region: 27

Jal Shakti (Drinking Water & Sanitation): 42

Food Processing Industries: 61

New and Renewable Energy: 107

Petroleum and Natural Gas: 124

Minority Affairs: 238

Earth Sciences: 316

Tribal Affairs: 350

Money spent by Govt on litigation in last five years

2018-19: Rs. 50,85,65,984

2019-20: Rs. 60,40,71,128

2020-21: Rs. 58,01,97,187

2021-22: Rs. 48,37,38,253

2022-23: Rs. 54,35,49,015