Government plans 10 more nuclear power plants

New Delhi, December 7
The government plans to set up 10 more nuclear power plants based on indigenous technology, Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. These 10 plants will be in addition to the 11 reactors that are under construction.
The government has accorded an administrative approval and financial sanction for the construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors. It has also accorded in-principle approval for five new sites for these nuclear plants.
