Government pushes for simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies

New Delhi, July 27

Simultaneous elections would result in huge savings to the public exchequer, avoidance of replication of effort on part of administrative and law and order machinery in holding repeated elections and bring considerable savings to political parties and candidates in poll campaigns, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

“Further, asynchronous Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections (including by-elections) result in prolonged enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct with its concomitant adverse impact on developmental and welfare programmes,” Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply in response to a question from BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

Meghwal, however, highlighted certain major impediments and imperatives for synchronisation of the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, including obtaining consensus of all political parties and amendments in not less than five Articles of the Constitution.

The provisions that would require amendments are Article 83 relating to duration of Houses of Parliament, Article 85 relating to dissolution of the House of the People by the President, Article 172 relating to duration of the state legislatures, Article 174 relating to dissolution of the state legislatures and Article 356 relating to the imposition of President’s Rule in states, the minister’s reply stated.

“Having regard to the federal structure of our system of governance, it is imperative that consensus of all state governments is also obtained,” Meghwal said.

The ruling BJP has been advocating “one nation, one election” — an idea many opposition parties are not comfortable with.

“The requirement of additional number of EVMs/VVPATs, which would cost a huge amount, might run into thousands of crores. Considering that life of a machine is only fifteen years, this would imply that machine would be used for about three or four times in its life span, entailing huge expenditure in its replacement after every fifteen years,” Meghwal said, adding that the requirement of additional polling personnel and security forces is also an impediment.

“The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 79th report had highlighted that in South Africa, elections to national as well as provincial legislatures were held simultaneously for five years and municipal elections were held two years later,” Meghwal stated in his reply.

