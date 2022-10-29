Government tightens grip on social media content

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The Centre on Friday notified the revised Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022. The amended rules will come into effect immediately.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said a Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) would hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp

Each such committee will comprise a chairperson and two whole-time members. The new rules allow the government to control content that is not in line with the norms.

A social media company shall make reasonable efforts to stop content that threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or causes incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence or prevents investigation of any offence or is insulting to other nations.

Social media firms have been asked to periodically inform users of privacy policy or any change in the rules and regulations. Social media intermediaries have been directed to acknowledge a complaint within 24 hours and resolve it in 15 days.