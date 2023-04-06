Government unlikely to permit additional sugar exports this year due to slight fall in production

New Delhi, April 6
The government is unlikely to permit additional sugar exports this year as untimely rains have impacted the production in Maharashtra, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.
The food ministry has allowed 6 million tonnes of sugar exports for the current 2022-23 marketing year (October-September). Out of which, about 4 million tonnes have been exported so far, as per the trade report.
“We have a sugar production target of 38.6 million tonnes (including diversion for ethanol). Maybe production will go down by 2-3 lakh tonnes due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra,” Chopra told reporters on the sidelines of a press conference here.
In view of likely fall in sugar output, the Secretary said, “Additional sugar export quota is unlikely to be allowed.” Sugar production in India, the world’s second largest sugar producing nation after Brazil, remained lower by three per cent at 29.96 million tonnes in the first six months of the 2022-23 marketing year ending September, as per the industry body ISMA.
Since the last two weeks, many states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh received untimely rains due to Western Disturbances.
India exported a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the previous marketing year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...
High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case
Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...
Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary
Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...