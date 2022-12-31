 Government using different security protocols for BJP leaders and for me: Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Government using different security protocols for BJP leaders and for me: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said it seems the government wants to make out a case against him that he keeps flouting security norms

Government using different security protocols for BJP leaders and for me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, December 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre on Saturday of using different security protocols for BJP leaders and for him, noting that the current regime wants him to undertake the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in a bulletproof vehicle, which is not acceptable to him.

Replying to a reporter’s question that he was breaking security protocols during the foot march, Gandhi said it seems the government wants to make out a case against him that he keeps flouting security norms.

“I am undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the government wants me to do it in a bulletproof vehicle. They say it is protocol and I should not trouble them. They want me to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a bulletproof car, which is not acceptable to me. How can I sit in a bulletproof vehicle in this yatra?” he asked.

The former Congress chief said when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders take out roadshows, they do not use bulletproof cars and the government does not write to them regarding any violation of security protocols.

“They have undertaken roadshows in open vehicles, which is against the protocol. How can there be a different protocol for me and for BJP leaders? The CRPF and other senior officers know what is important for my security. You tell me, how can I travel in a bulletproof vehicle? In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one has to walk. So I do not understand what do they mean. Probably, they are making a case that I keep breaking security protocols. Let them make a case,” he said.

On him wearing a T-shirt in Delhi in December, Gandhi asked, “Why are you getting disturbed if I am wearing a T-shirt? You want me to wear a sweater?” “Why are these people so disturbed? I will put out a video on how to walk in a T-shirt and how to confront cold. I will make it for you,” he added.

Gandhi told reporters that if they are wearing sweaters, it means they are scared of the cold. “It does not mean it is cold, but you are scared of the cold. I am not scared of the cold. To tell you seriously, I am not feeling cold. When I feel cold, I will start wearing a sweater,” he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29, saying no action was taken on a complaint from his party regarding the entry of unauthorised vigilance sleuths from Haryana into the Bharat Jodo Yatra containers.

“As far as the Delhi leg of the yatra is concerned, there were two significant issues—both related to the utter lack of collaboration between the police and CRPF,” Venugopal said.

He added that in Badarpur and at the Red Fort, Gandhi was directed away from the entry passage towards the crowd and it had exposed him to an extremely unprotected area, causing a lot of confusion and commotion.

“We regret to point out that our previous letter was addressed to the home minister, in whose judgment we had placed our trust, but instead, we received a reply from the very agency against which we are raising concerns. This is unacceptable since it does not solve our issues but compounds them in more ways than one,” Venugopal told Shah.

He had earlier written to the home minister for ensuring proper security to Gandhi and the other Bharat Jodo Yatra participants, while alleging several breaches in the former Congress chief’s security in Delhi.

Venugopal had also noted that there were multiple instances where unidentified people got very close to Gandhi and that videos and photographic proof of the same can be shared.

“In Delhi, the rope area which demarcates the protection of Shri Gandhi and other leaders was compromised many times because the Delhi Police failed to maintain its sanctity. This happened because even after requests from our end to Delhi Police to visit the previous state of Haryana for an ASL meeting—to discuss and learn from their experience—no Delhi Police personnel came for the said meeting.

“The yatra is an unprecedented event and there are no set rules. The rules and patterns are evolving as we go along and so far, all state police teams have met the earlier state police teams to exchange notes for a foolproof system. The Delhi Police casually overlooked this norm,” he had said.

“But, in the true spirit of Bharat Jodo, we will move forward in faith that such security breaches will not be repeated in the future, that you will assist us in spreading the message of unity and brotherhood as we enter the sensitive states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir,” Venugopal had written to Shah.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

4
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace