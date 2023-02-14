Government's focus: Design, develop, make in India

Bengaluru, February 13
India does not want to remain an assembly workshop, but it is looking to manufacture cutting-edge products to attain “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance), said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing 70 Indian and foreign Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Aero India-2023 here on Monday.
He said government’s endeavour was to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products using critical technologies in the country.
“India does not want to remain just an assembly workshop. It is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security based on shared expertise and capabilities,” said the minister.
The government was looking to harness the energy, entrepreneurial spirit and capability of private sector partners in the area of defence production, adding that “it is a key driver of the Indian economy”.
The 2023-24 Budget has provisions for the Technology Development Fund and the Innovations for Defence Excellence. The minister said the reforms would enable Indian defence products to compete with established global defence and aerospace companies.
