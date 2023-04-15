Government’s motto should be ‘mediate, not litigate’, says CJI DY Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has emphasised the need to adopt mediation for dispute resolution, saying it would reduce caseload and portray justice as collaborative, rather than adversarial.

Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court, CJI Chandrachud said, “The motto of the Union government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate.”

“The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver,” the CJI said, adding, it would send out a message that the government was not an adversarial opponent.

The government of India will benefit from strategically adopting online dispute resolution mechanisms, Justice Chandrachud said on Friday.

He said mediation would especially come to the aid of women from marginalised communities as it made laws less “intimidating” and less “alienating”.

“Women, especially those belonging to marginalised communities, have often found formal legal proceedings to be alienating, having been historically prevented from accessing law on an equal footing. To mitigate this alienation, dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation, where parties express their grievances directly, take a step forward in making the law less intimidating,” the CJI said.

“We stand at the dawn of the golden age of mediation. Mediation should not be considered as just an alternate dispute resolution mechanism,” the CJI said.

“Mediation offers citizens a forum to not only determine the outcomes of their disputes, but also determine the criteria and standards by which those outcomes are evaluated…. Mediation holds the potential to change the way we understand justice itself — from an adversarial, formal process to a more collaborative, interest-based process. In other words, mediation is much more than a movement to de-clog the courts,” he said.

Recalling how the Supreme Court appointed a mediation panel to find out an amicable solution to the Ayodhya dispute, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the mindset of choosing mediation for dispute resolution should be encouraged as the process gives the parties autonomy and “innovative solutions”.