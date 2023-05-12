Governor erred in calling floor test, but can’t restore Uddhav govt: SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 11

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reinstate the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for it resigned without facing a floor test even as it faulted the then Governor BS Koshyari for directing it to prove its majority in the House.

In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, “The Governor was not justified in calling upon Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority because he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to reach the conclusion that the latter had lost the confidence of the House. “The discretion of the Governor to direct the CM to face a floor test ought to be based on an objective material. The Governor could not have entered the political arena and played a role in an intra-party to inter-party dispute on the basis that some members wanted to leave the Shiv Sena. However, the status quo ante cannot be restored because Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation,” said the Bench, which also included Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

The Bench justified the Governor’s invitation to Eknath Shinde to form the government in Maharashtra saying the CM’s post fell vacant after Thackeray’s resignation on June 29, 2022, and the leader of the party (BJP) that had returned the highest number of candidates to the Assembly extended support to the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena group. Interestingly, the top court had on June 29, 2022, given a go-ahead to the floor test called for by the then Governor Koshyari, who resigned in February this year.

The Bench declared “illegal” the Speaker’s decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena on the ground that the Speaker did not undertake to identify who was the whip. On Rahul Narwekar’s election as Speaker on July 2, 2022, the Bench said it couldn’t be declared invalid merely because some MLAs who participated in the election faced disqualification proceedings. Noting that the Supreme Court could not ordinarily adjudicate petitions for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule in the first instance, it said, “The Speaker must decide disqualification petitions within a reasonable period.”

What next?

Legal experts say the ball is now in the court of the Speaker. They point out the SC did not specify any timeframe for him to take a decision on disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shinde group. pti