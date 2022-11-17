Governors allowed duty-free import of cars

New Delhi, November 17
The Government on Thursday issued a notification exempting cars imported by governors from payment of customs duty. The notification, which has been issued in “public interest’’, will come into force from Friday.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the CustomsAct, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do sohereby exempts the goods, falling within any Chapter of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975,” said the notification.
“Motor car for the use of Governor of the State” has been exempted from “the whole of the duty of customsleviable thereon”…“imported or purchased out of bond by the Governor of any State on appointment or during their tenure in the office”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Alleged procedural lapse’: Centre moves SC seeking review of order for premature release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case
Government says the convicts seeking remission did not forma...
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
COP27 cover leaves out India’s proposal of ‘phasing down all fossil fuels’
‘Without cumulative emissions in check, success with other e...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’