Governors allowed duty-free import of cars

New Delhi, November 17

The Government on Thursday issued a notification exempting cars imported by governors from payment of customs duty. The notification, which has been issued in “public interest’’, will come into force from Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 25 of the CustomsAct, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do sohereby exempts the goods, falling within any Chapter of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975,” said the notification.

“Motor car for the use of Governor of the State” has been exempted from “the whole of the duty of customsleviable thereon”…“imported or purchased out of bond by the Governor of any State on appointment or during their tenure in the office”.