Govt announces compensation package for those killed in Manipur clashes

Imphal, May 30
The central and Manipur state government have decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur, officials said Tuesday.
A member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided a job.
The compensation amount will be equally borne by the Centre and the state, officials added.
The decision was taken at a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday night.
The decision to announce a compensation package was taken at that meeting, officials said.
Officials said it had also been decided to set up dedicated telephone lines which would be used to dispel rumour mongering which had largely affected the process to calm down the situation and bring peace in the troubled state.
Shah's meeting also decided to ensure that essential items such as petrol, LPG, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities to cool down prices.
The home minister who flew in to Imphal on Monday night is accompanied by the Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka.
Shah will hold a series of meetings with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities and visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month, on Tuesday.
