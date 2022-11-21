 Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services : The Tribune India

Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

E-commerce players will have to voluntarily disclose all paid consumer reviews

Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 21

E-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart will have to voluntarily disclose all paid consumer reviews of products and services offered on their platforms, with the government bringing in new norms to curb fake reviews and help buyers make informed decisions.

However, the government has barred publication of reviews that "have been purchased and/or written by individuals employed for that purpose by the supplier or third party concerned".

The BIS standards, prepared after extensive stakeholder consultations and to be effective from November 25, will be voluntary but the government will consider making them mandatory in case the menace of fake reviews continue on the online platforms.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated a new standard 'IS 19000:2022' for Online Consumer Reviews -- Principles and Requirement for their Collection, Moderation and Publication'.

The standards will be applicable to any organisation which publishes consumer reviews online, including suppliers of products and services that collect reviews from their own customers, a third party contracted by the supplier or an independent third party.

Singh said the BIS will come out with a certification process within the next 15 days to check whether an organisation is complying with these standards. E-commerce players can apply for the certification of this standard with the BSI.

"We are probably the first country in the world to formulate standard for online reviews," Singh said, adding that many other countries are also struggling on how to handle the fake reviews.

"We don't want to bulldoze the industry. We want to take the standard route. We will first see the voluntary compliance and then, if the menace continues to grow, we will, may be, make it mandatory in the future," he said.

While noting that online reviews play a vital role in making purchase decisions on e-commerce platforms, Singh said the three prominent sectors where reviews -- be it in text, video or audio form -- plays an significant role are -- tour and travel; restaurants and eateries; and consumer durables.

The BIS has defined reviews as solicited and unsolicited. The person responsible for handling the review in any organisation will be called the review administrator.

Solicited review refers to consumers' reviews of products or services as requested by the supplier or review administrator.

The secretary said that reviews should be legitimate, accurate and not misleading. Identity of those who are reviewing should not be disclosed without permission and the organisations should ensure that disclosure of information are transparent. The collection of reviews should be unbiased, he added.

"If a review is purchased or you are rewarding the person for writing the review, then that has to be clearly marked that as a purchased review," Singh said.

The BIS has also listed out the steps for verification of a review author.

"The verification of the review author is important... there are websites in countries like Turkey, Moldova where there is a business of fake reviews. So these companies pay money and get reviews. If this is happening, that cannot take place," Singh said.

Chief Commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Nidhi Khare termed such purchased reviews as "fraud reviews".

According to Singh, there are penal provisions in the Consumer Protection Act for unfair trade practices.

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or services.

However, fake reviews and star-ratings mislead consumers into buying online products and services.

The secretary said that companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Mesho, Blinkit and Zepto were part of the consultation process and they have assured compliance with these standards.

Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Assocham, Nasscom, ASCI, NRAI and CAIT were also consulted while formulating the standards.  

#Amazon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

3
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

4
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

5
FIFA 2022

Fugitive Zakir Naik invited by Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup

6
Nation

Candid Rahul: As a kid he asked Sonia if he was good looking, this is what she told him

7
Impact Feature

Could VeChain, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin Be Heading Into Another Bullish?

8
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

9
Chandigarh

10 arrested in Panchkula night domination drive

10
Nation

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Top News

Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island, leaves at least 2 dead

56 dead, nearly 700 injured as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java

Residents, some crying with children in their arms, flee dam...

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused's Coimbatore connection

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

The 24-year old was carrying the improvised explosive device...

Congress to file review petition in Supreme Court on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Congress to seek review of Supreme Court order on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The review will be sought in the next few days, says a party...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Kotkapura police firing case: SIT summons former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini again

Kotkapura police firing case: SIT summons former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini again

To be questioned on claims about situation in October 2015 a...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

2 Delhi residents burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling tickets for MCD polls, Kejriwal’s party terms it fake

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches by Samrala police

Cop shoots off letter to Punjab DGP

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death