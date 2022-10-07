Govt asks CJI UU Lalit to name successor: Sources

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.

The letter was sent on Friday morning, they said.

As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

