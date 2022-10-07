Govt asks CJI UU Lalit to name successor: Sources

New Delhi, October 7
The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.
The letter was sent on Friday morning, they said.
As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.
Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.
Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.
As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.
Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...