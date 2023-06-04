Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

The Union Health Ministry has banned 14 fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines with immediate effect. The banned drugs were mainly used in the treatment of fever, cough, seizures and bronchitis.

According to the notification, an expert committee recommended that “there is no therapeutic justification for these FDCs, and these drugs may involve risk to human beings”.

Notably, FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a single form, which is usually manufactured in a fixed ratio (the molecules in a particular ratio) and distributed. “The expert committee recommended that there is no therapeutic justification for these medicines. Hence, in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacturing, sale or distribution of these FDCs under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” reads the notification issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In 2016, the government had banned manufacturing, sale and distribution of 344 drug combinations after an expert panel, set up at the behest of the Supreme Court, had stated these were being sold to patients without scientific data. The order was challenged by the manufacturers in court.