Govt calls all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss Manipur situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

With the violence in Manipur continuing unabated, the Union government has called an all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.

Announcing the decision, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a tweet said, “Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all-party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.”

Before this announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Home Minister at his residence and is understood to have presented a report on the prevailing situation In Manipur.

Earlier this month, Sarma had visited the ethnic violence-hit state and held discussions with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and civil society groups, besides other BJP leaders.

It is to be noted here that a delegation of leaders of 10 opposition parties from Manipur had failed to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition leaders had written to PM Modi that “divide and rule policy of BJP” was responsible for the mayhem in the state. They had said that “stoic silence” of PM Modi on the ethnic violence has sent a “clear message of indifference” to the people of Manipur.

Meanwhile, according to reports 3 civilians were injured in the Kwakta area of Manipur’s Bishnupur district after an SUV parked at a culvert exploded on Wednesday.A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away, sources said, adding that the three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

