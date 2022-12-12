Govt clears Justice Dipankar Datta's elevation as Supreme Court judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Amid an ongoing standoff with the Supreme Court Collegium over judicial appointments, the Centre on Sunday notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the Supreme Court.

After he takes oath on Monday, the working strength of the Supreme Court will reach 28 against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

Son of former Calcutta High Court Judge Salil Kumar Datta, Justice Dipankar Datta will have a more than seven-year tenure at the top court and will retire on February 8, 2030.

The notification regarding Justice Datta’s appointment as a judge of the top court comes 76 days after the Supreme Court Collegium, led by then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, recommended his name for elevation on September 26.

“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India. I extend my best wishes to him!” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had pulled up the government over inordinate delay in clearing the names recommended/reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court or high courts. “We are really unable to understand or appreciate such delays,” it had said after Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh raised the issue of Justice Datta’s elevation.

