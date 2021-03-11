Govt, Congress spar over Parliament session curtailment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

After the Congress on Tuesday termed the curtailment of the monsoon session of Parliament highly disappointing, the government hit back, saying the Opposition’s sole agenda during the session was disruption and boycott.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted that the session was adjourned on the request of MPs who cited two holidays — Muharram and Raksha Bandhan.

“Opposition propaganda is discussion but agenda is disruption....The session was not adjourned four days in advance but two days as two of these four days were holidays. The Opposition could have raised any issue through calling attention, Rule 377, zero hour and question hour but they walked away during discussions on price rise, which they had been demanding from the beginning. Personal issues of a family relating to alleged corrupt practices are being made a party issue, wasting Parliament’s time. They are more interested in protecting a family at the cost of public interest,” said Joshi, attacking the Congress for the protests it held in Parliament against ED summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Earlier today, Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government “did not have any appetite to run the Houses”. He said the government cited 32 Bills in the beginning but could pass only seven in the Lok Sabha and five in the Rajya Sabha.

