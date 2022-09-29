Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by 1 year to Oct 1, 2023: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, September 29
The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.
"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.
Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022
The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.
Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022
