Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinders by 1 year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The Centre today decided to extend Rs 200 subsidy per LPG cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by a year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market. The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media the decision would entail a total expenditure of Rs 6,100 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal.