Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

The government on Friday further reduced the reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal for bulk consumers under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) in a bid to check prices.

According to the food ministry, the reserve price of fair and average quality (FAQ) wheat has been reduced to Rs 2,150 while for Under Relaxed Specifications wheat to Rs 2,125 per quintal. These rates will be applicable till March 31, the ministry said. State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is offloading 25 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk users under the OMSS.