Govt hints at law to make big tech pay for news

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 21

In the first big hint that India my consider a law or provisions within the existing legislative framework to make big tech firms like Google and Facebook pay for news, the government on Saturday said social media giants that made money by funneling news into their feed must give a fair share of revenue to news publishers.

The stand is significant in the light of mounting evidence of social media giants pocketing a massive share of advertising revenues on account of hosting news

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar stressed the need to address what he described as an “imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation”.

“We hope to address this matter of disproportionate control and imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation and the power that advertising tech firms and platforms hold today,” he said. Chandrashekhar was speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association conclave.

Similar views were expressed at the conclave by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra, who flagged the issue of payment by content aggregators in the context of the future of journalism and financial health of the news industry.

“For the news industry’s growth, is it important that digital news platforms of publishers, who are original creators of content, get a fair share of revenues from the big tech platforms which work as aggregators of news content which others create,” said Chandra.

India does not have any law yet to make Google, Facebook and other social media platforms pay for news which they host on their platforms.

There is now a rethink on the issue, with India set to look at the Australian example. The Australian Parliament had in February 2021 enacted a law called the “News Media and Digital Platform Mandatory Bargaining Code” requiring global digital companies to pay for local news contents.

Government sources, meanwhile, said they were aware of the growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms on the Internet and was deploying tools and capabilities to deal with the same including actively working with social media intermediaries.

But the IT Minister's firm stand indicates India might mull a standalone law too.