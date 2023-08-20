Government imposes 40% duty on onion export

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

The Centre on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions with immediate effect to improve the domestic supply in a bid to control the rising prices of the staple vegetable.

The Finance Ministry, through a notification, imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31. The decision came after the retail onion prices saw a massive rise of 60 per cent in a week.

From Rs 25-30 per kg last week, onions are now being sold at Rs 40-45 per kg in major cities. In big retail outlets, the price has already reached Rs 50 per kg. In Delhi, vegetable vendors are selling onions at Rs 50 per kg. This is the second attempt by the government to control the rising prices of onion. Earlier this month, it had decided to release stocks from the onion buffer.

Experts say the current rise in onion prices is due to supply constraints. They say the prices are likely to rise further in September.